West Ham United- Chelsea – pronostico notizie sulle squadre formazioni

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

(Di giovedì 19 settembre 2024) Alla ricerca della terza vittoria consecutiva in trasferta in Premier League, ilsi reca al London Stadium per affrontare ilHamsabato 21 settembre all’ora di pranzo. Le duesi sono affrontate l’ultima volta solo quattro mesi fa, quando i londinesi si imposero per 5-0 a Stamford Bridge. Il calcio di inizio diHamè previsto alle 13:30 Anteprima della partitaHama che punto sono le dueHamIlHam si è presentato alla pausa internazionale dopo un inizio di stagione difficile, raccogliendo solo tre punti su nove disponibili in Premier League e superando il Bournemouth in EFL Cup.