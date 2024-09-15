The Weeknd pubblica il video del singolo Dancing in the Flames (Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) The Weeknd dà finalmente il via al nuovo album con Dancing in the Flames, accompagnato dal video girato con l’iPhone È l’artista più ascoltato al mondo e da mesi tiene i fan con il fiato sospeso in attesa del suo nuovo, largamente preannunciato, progetto musicale. The Weeknd dà finalmente il via al nuovo album con Dancing in the Flames, il primo singolo estratto da Hurry Up Tomorrow, fuori in digitale e in radio, accompagnato dal video musicale. Realizzato dal regista Anton Tammi e dal direttore della fotografia Erik Henrikkson, il video è stato girato in 4K interamente su iPhone, grazie all’ultimo modello iPhone 16 Pro. Un dietro le quinte del video è stato presentato durante l’evento Apple It’s Glowtime, svelandone l’atmosfera cinematografica e surreale.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.euNotizie su altre fonti
