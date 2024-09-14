RISULTATI: TNA Victory Road 2024 (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Questa notte è andato in scena il ppv TNA Victory Road 2024 presso il Boeing Center At Tech Port di San Antonio, Texas. Qui di seguito i RISULTATI dell’evento. Countdown To Victory Road . KUSHIDA batte Leon Slater (7:52) . Hammerstone & Jake Something battono Eric Young & Steve Maclin (6:56) Victory Road Main Card . The Hardys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) battono First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) (9:39) TNA X-Division Match . Mike Bailey batte Zachary Wentz (c) (17:43) CAMBIO DI TITOLO!!! TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Title Match . Spitfire (Dani Luna & Joey Threat) battono Masha Slamovich & Tasha Steelz (c) w/Alisha Edwards (11:09) CAMBIO DI TITOLO!!! . Joe Hendry batte Josh Alexander (16:52) TNA World Tag Team Title Match .Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
