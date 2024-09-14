Regretting You, dopo It Ends With Us è in cantiere un altro film tratto da Colleen Hoover (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) L’adattamento cinematografico di It Ends With Us ha aperto le porte a un’altra trasposizione di un bestseller di Colleen Hoover: Regretting You, in lavorazione alla Paramount. Uscito nel 2019, il film sarà diretto da Josh Boone (Colpa delle stelle) e avrà come protagonisti Allison Williams (Get Out, M3GAN), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) e Mason Thames (Black Phone). La storia si concentra su un tragico incidente d’auto che sconvolge una famiglia, rivelando segreti, bugie e rimpianti. Chi sopravvive è costretto a confrontarsi con il passato in un percorso catartico, esplorando il dolore e il disordine lasciati dalla tragedia, ma anche la bellezza che può emergere dall’amore e dalla vita stessa. La produzione del film inizierà in primavera.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietvNotizie su altre fonti
