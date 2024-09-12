Over 3000 Business Meetings Mark the Start of BTM 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Sept. 11,/PRNewswire/This morning, the 26th edition of the Buyers Trade Mission (BTM), the most importantmatchmaking event in Central America, organized by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), kicked off.500 national exporters and 300 international buyers are expected to complete more than 3,000on September 11 and 12 at the Costa Rica Convention Center. BTM, organized by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), aims to generateand forge strategic alliances by facilitating connections between local companies from sectors such as agriculture, food, industry, and services with buyers from40 countries, including the United States, Germany, Turkey, Greece, China, Chile, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada, among others.