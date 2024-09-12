Over 3000 Business Meetings Mark the Start of BTM 2024

Over 3,000 Business Meetings Mark the Start of BTM 2024 (Di giovedì 12 settembre 2024) SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
This morning, the 26th edition of the Buyers Trade Mission (BTM), the most important Business matchmaking event in Central America, organized by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), kicked off. Over 500 national exporters and 300 international buyers are expected to complete more than 3,000 Business Meetings on September 11 and 12 at the Costa Rica Convention Center. BTM 2024, organized by the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), aims to generate Business and forge strategic alliances by facilitating connections between local companies from sectors such as agriculture, food, industry, and services with buyers from Over 40 countries, including the United States, Germany, Turkey, Greece, China, Chile, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada, among others.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
