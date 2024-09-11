Permafrost si aggiunge al prossimo Steam Next Fest (Di mercoledì 11 settembre 2024) Lo sviluppatore SpaceRocket Games e il publisher Toplitz Productions annunciano che Permafrost, il loro emozionante gioco di sopravvivenza ambientato in un mondo urbano congelato, sarà disponibile per giocare a ottobre durante lo Steam Next Fest. Immergiti in un mondo in cui la sopravvivenza non è solo una scelta, ma una necessità. Dal 14 al 21 ottobre avrai la tua prima opportunità di affrontare le gelide temperature artiche di Permafrost, causate da un evento che ha portato l’umanità quasi all’estinzione. Esplorazione, ingegnosità e pura forza di volontà saranno essenziali per costruire rifugi intricati con rottami, coltivare raccolti per combattere la fame e sfruttare il potere della tecnologia per respingere minacce umane e ambientali.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- Explainer-What is the UNGA and what will world leaders talk about - It is an issue that has long been discussed by the General Assembly, but has gathered steam in recent years after Russia invaded Ukraine and then used its Security Council veto to block any action by ... swissinfo.ch
- UK labour market loses steam in August, recruiters say - Britain's labour market cooled noticeably last month as job placements fell sharply and pay growth slowed, according to a survey of recruiters on Monday that could bolster the case for interest rate ... swissinfo.ch
- Unveiling the Chilling Reality: Permafrost’s New Gameplay Trailer - Latest gameplay trailer, showcasing the battle for humanity’s future. Oberhaching, Germany, August 22nd 2024 – Developer SpaceRocket Games and publisher Toplitz Productions are pleased to reveal their ... capsulecomputers.au
Video Permafrost aggiungeVideo Permafrost aggiunge