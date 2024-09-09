‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’ dal 25 ottobre su Disney+ (Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024) Disney+ ha annunciato la data di lancio del film documentario esclusivo Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. Il titolo dedicato al musicista debutta, infatti, sulla piattaforma il 25 ottobre 2024. E promette di regalare ai fan un’esperienza unica e immersiva nella vita di una delle più iconiche band della storia della musica. Il documentario offre uno sguardo senza precedenti dietro le quinte del tour mondiale 2023-2024 di Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band. I fan potranno, così, esplorare ogni aspetto della preparazione delle esibizioni live della band, grazie a filmati esclusivi delle prove, momenti intimi del backstage e interviste inedite con lo stesso Springsteen. Per la prima volta saranno disponibili le riprese professionali di alcune delle tappe più importanti del tour, che ha visto la band esibirsi da Londra a Tokyo, da New York a Sydney.Leggi tutta la notizia su funweekNotizie su altre fonti
