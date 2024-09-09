‘Road Diary | Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’ dal 25 ottobre su Disney+

Leggi tutta la notizia su funweek

(Di lunedì 9 settembre 2024)ha annunciato la data di lancio del film documentario esclusivo Roadand The EBand. Il titolo dedicato al musicista debutta, infatti, sulla piattaforma il 252024. E promette di regalare ai fan un’esperienza unica e immersiva nella vita di una delle più iconiche band della storia della musica. Il documentario offre uno sguardo senza precedenti dietro le quinte del tour mondiale 2023-2024 diand The EBand. I fan potranno, così, esplorare ogni aspetto della preparazione delle esibizioni live della band, grazie a filmati esclusivi delle prove, momenti intimi del backstage e interviste inedite con lo stesso. Per la prima volta saranno disponibili le riprese professionali di alcune delle tappe più importanti del tour, che ha visto la band esibirsi da Londra a Tokyo, da New York a Sydney.