Blood On Snow: Tom Hardy e Aaron Taylor Johnson in un adattamento cinematografico di un romanzo di Jo Nesbø (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train), Tom Hardy (Venom) e il regista Cary Fukunaga (No Time To Die) uniranno le forze per l’adattamento del thriller poliziesco di Jo Nesbø, Blood On Snow, che sarà probabilmente il titolo con il più alto incasso in prevendita al TIFF per WME Independent e Range. La notizia è stata riportata in esclusiva da Deadline. Nesbø si sta occupando della sceneggiatura (con le revisioni di Ben Power). La movimentata storia si svolge nella Oslo degli anni ’70, della quale due capibanda rivali, Hoffman e “the Fisherman” (Hardy, co-protagonista del recente The Bikeriders), si contendono il controllo. L’acclamato autore norvegese ha scritto romanzi che sono stati adattati in numerosi film e serie tv di successo. Le riprese di quest’ultimo progetto dovrebbero iniziare durante il corso di quest’anno.Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworldNotizie su altre fonti
