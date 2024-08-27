La demo di Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed è disponibile (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) La demo giocabile di Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed è ora disponibile e può essere scaricata su console e PC. Dai forma alla tua avventura, piena di personaggi e storie senza tempo della Disney, e cambia il destino di Wasteland in questa rivisitazione di un amato classico! Vi ricordiamo che Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed arriverà su PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch il 24 settembre 2024. Pre-ordinando il gioco in formato digitale, riceverete un Costume Pack con 3 costumi e 24 ore di accesso anticipato. L'articolo La demo di Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed è disponibile proviene da NerdPool. Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
