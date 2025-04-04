Mister Movie | Kevin Bacon escluso da Spinal Tap 2 | il ruolo mancato nel sequel cult

Kevin Bacon ha svelato di aver aspirato a un'apparizione nell'attesissimo sequel di This Is Spinal Tap, puntando al ruolo umoristico di uno dei batteristi destinati a una fine prematura. Nonostante il suo vivo interesse, Bacon ha confermato di non essere riuscito ad ottenere la parte nel film Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.L'attore non reciterà nel nuovo mockumentary musicale.Bacon ha raccontato di aver tentato di mettersi in contatto con il regista Rob Reiner, con cui aveva precedentemente collaborato nel film "Codice d'onore" del 1992, tramite terzi, ma senza esito positivo. Pur esprimendo rammarico per l'occasione sfumata, l'interprete si è detto molto emozionato per l'arrivo del secondo capitolo, sottolineando come la gag dei batteristi dalla sorte sfortunata fosse un elemento ricorrente e distintivo della pellicola originale, diventata un vero cult Movie.

Mister Paura presenta You Should Have Left, il thriller con Kevin Bacon e Amanda Seyfried. Guardiani della Galassia: James Gunn parla del coinvolgimento di Kevin Bacon nello speciale natalizio. Il talento di Mr. C: dettagli sulle uscite italiane in digitale e home video della commedia d'azione con Nicolas Cage. Mr. Monk's Last Case: trailer del film con Tony Shalhoub che torna panni di Adrian Monk. Kevin Bacon escluso da Spinal Tap 2: il ruolo mancato nel sequel cult. Mister Movie | Kevin Bacon è un cacciatore di demoni nel trailer di The Bondsman Red Band.

