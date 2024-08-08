Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2, pubblicato un trailer gameplay di 7 minuti dedicato al multiplayer (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Focus Entertainment e Saber Interactive hanno pubblicato in anteprima un nuovo trailer per Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2. Questo trailer di 7 minuti di Extended multiplayer gameplay mostra le modalità Operations (PvE) ed Eternal War (PvP) del gioco in azione per la prima volta dalla loro presentazione al Warhammer Skulls Festival di maggio. Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine 2 uscirà su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Steam ed Epic Games Store il 9 settembre e sarà giocabile già dal 5 settembre per coloro che hanno preordinato la Gold o la Ultra Edition. Il team di sviluppo ed il publisher hanno ricordato che in questo gioco è possibile combattere con i propri amici oppure contro di loro. Nello specifico Warhammer 40.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
