WWE: L'ex lottatrice Ronda Rousey annuncia il Kickstarter della sua prima graphic novel (Di venerdì 26 luglio 2024) Ronda Rousey potrebbe non tornare presto su un ring di wrestling, ma ha appena dato il via ad una nuova impresa creativa. Questo giovedì ha lanciato la campagna Kickstarter di una graphic novel originale, scritta da lei intitolata "Expecting the Unexpected". Il libro è disegnato dalla superstar americana dei fumetti Mike Deodato e racconta di una assassina dal nome in codice "Mom" che nasconde le sue armi in un finto pancione, ma poi rimane incinta lei stessa. La campagna Kickstarter ha fissato 20.000 dollari come obiettivo e ha già raccolto più di 14.500 al momento della stesura di questo articolo. I suoi livelli di ricompensa vanno da 20 dollari, che dà l'accesso alla copia digitale di Expecting the Unexpected, a 2.
