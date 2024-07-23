Milcobel Plans Sale of YSCO to Davidson Kempner and Intends to Focus on Dairy business (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) LONDON and KALLO, Belgium, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Belgian Dairy cooperative Milcobel today announced its intended Sale of its subsidiary ice cream producer YSCO to Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), supported by Afendis Capital Management Limited ("Afendis") as an operating partner. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive corporate finance advisor to Milcobel and assisted in negotiating all aspects of the transaction on their behalf. Founded in 1949, YSCO Focuses entirely on the private label market in Europe, working closely with almost all the mainstream European retailers for the co-creation and production of their home brand ice cream products.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
