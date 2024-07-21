Alexander-Arnold afferma che le critiche di Lineker all’Inghilterra per Euro 2024 erano giustificate (Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Trent Alexander-Arnold ammette che i giocatori dell’Inghilterra sono d’accordo con la controversa descrizione che Gary Lineker fa delle prestazioni dei Three Lions a Euro 2024, definendole “merda”. Lineker ha criticato duramente la prestazione dell’Inghilterra nel pareggio per 1-1 contro la Danimarca nella fase a gironi nel suo podcast, The Rest is Football, con commenti che hanno suscitato una violenta risposta da parte del capitano Harry Kane. Kane ha risposto affermando che gli ex giocatori dell’Inghilterra presenti nei media avevano una “responsabilità” quando si trattava di discutere della nazionale, invitandoli a essere più solidali.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
- England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted - Trent alexander-arnold admits England's players agreed with Gary lineker's controversial description of the Three Lions' Euro 2024 performances as "s***". (More Football News) lineker hit out at ... outlookindia
- Alexander-Arnold says Lineker´s Euro 2024 criticism of England was warranted - Trent alexander-arnold admits England’s players agreed with Gary lineker’s controversial description of the Three Lions’ Euro 2024 performances as “s***”. lineker hit out at England’s display in a 1-1 ... soccernews
- Trent Alexander-Arnold breaks rank and confirms who he wants as next England manager - Trent alexander-arnold has given his first interview since England's Euro 2024 final defeat, with Gareth Southgate having since announced he will step down as Three Lions boss ... express.co.uk
