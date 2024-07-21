Alexander-Arnold afferma che le critiche di Lineker all’Inghilterra per Euro 2024 erano giustificate

Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcio

(Di domenica 21 luglio 2024) Notizia fresca giunta in redazione: Trentammette che i giocatori dell’Inghilterra sono d’accordo con la controversa descrizione che Garyfa delle prestazioni dei Three Lions a, definendole “merda”.ha criticato duramente la prestazione dell’Inghilterra nel pareggio per 1-1 contro la Danimarca nella fase a gironi nel suo podcast, The Rest is Football, con commenti che hanno suscitato una violenta risposta da parte del capitano Harry Kane. Kane ha rispostondo che gli ex giocatori dell’Inghilterra presenti nei media avevano una “responsabilità” quando si trattava di discutere della nazionale, invitandoli a essere più solidali.