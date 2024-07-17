Shelby Oaks l’horror dello youtuber Chris Stuckmann sarà distribuito da NEON

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024)ha acquisito i diritti di, il film horror di genere found footage che segna il debutto alla regia. La produzione del film è stata resa possibile da una campagna Kickstarter, grazie alla qualeha raccolto 1,39 milioni, la somma più grande mai raccolta sulla piattaforma. La pellicolapresentata in anteprima al Fantasia Fest.è noto per il suo canale YouTube di recensioni cinematografiche, che conta oltre 2 milioni di abbonati. Ha promosso quello che era, inizialmente, il suo sogno nel cassetto e, più avanti, una vera e propria produzione, sul suo canale YouTube, offrendo merchandising in pre-ordine e materiale dietro le quinte come risorsa didattica per altri aspiranti registi.