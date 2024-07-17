Shelby Oaks, l’horror dello youtuber Chris Stuckmann sarà distribuito da NEON (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) NEON ha acquisito i diritti di Shelby Oaks, il film horror di genere found footage che segna il debutto alla regia dello youtuber Chris Stuckmann. La produzione del film è stata resa possibile da una campagna Kickstarter, grazie alla quale Stuckmann ha raccolto 1,39 milioni, la somma più grande mai raccolta sulla piattaforma. La pellicola sarà presentata in anteprima al Fantasia Fest. Chris Stuckmann è noto per il suo canale YouTube di recensioni cinematografiche, che conta oltre 2 milioni di abbonati. Ha promosso quello che era, inizialmente, il suo sogno nel cassetto e, più avanti, una vera e propria produzione, sul suo canale YouTube, offrendo merchandising in pre-ordine e materiale dietro le quinte come risorsa didattica per altri aspiranti registi.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietvNotizie su altre fonti
