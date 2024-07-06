Nicole Thorne, la modella più amata dalle aziende di intimo (Di sabato 6 luglio 2024) Nicole Thorne è una modella australiana. La sensuale 32enne lavora in particolare per le aziende che producono intimo. La bellissima Nicole è stata immortalata sulle copertine dei più famosi magazine internazionali. Inutile dire che spopola nei vari social. E a ben vedere per le sue armoniche forme.La modella australiana è unica nel suo genere, non solo per via dell’indiscutibile bellezza e del suo fisico mozzafiato, ma anche per una particolarità decisamente fuori dal comune. Da ragazza, infatti, ha studiato da contabile ed è espertissima di tasse, finanza, moduli e questioni commerciali. Con le può diventare piacevole anche pagare un F24, oppure compilare il 730. .Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfogliettoneNotizie su altre fonti
