Nicole Thorne la modella più amata dalle aziende di intimo

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfogliettone

(Di sabato 6 luglio 2024)è unaaustraliana. La sensuale 32enne lavora in particolare per leche producono. La bellissimaè stata immortalata sulle copertine dei più famosi magazine internazionali. Inutile dire che spopola nei vari social. E a ben vedere per le sue armoniche forme.Laaustraliana è unica nel suo genere, non solo per via dell’indiscutibile bellezza e del suo fisico mozzafiato, ma anche per una particolarità decisamente fuori dal comune. Da ragazza, infatti, ha studiato da contabile ed è espertissima di tasse, finanza, moduli e questioni commerciali. Con le può diventare piacevole anche pagare un F24, oppure compilare il 730. .