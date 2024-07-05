Zendure and BOÉ Motorsports Unite to Champion Clean Energy with SolarFlow Ace 1500 and SolarFlow Hyper 2000 at the German Grand Prix (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Zendure, a fast-growing EnergyTech company, unveils its partnership with the BOÉ Motorsports team at the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring. The partnership features Zendure's newly launched products, SolarFlow Ace 1500 and SolarFlow Hyper 2000, among other innovative solutions. This on-site engagement demonstrates a shared commitment to sustainable Energy in the racing world. Zendure's SolarFlow Ace 1500 Powers BOÉ Motorsports As the MotoGP season continues to thrill fans globally with high-speed races, it returns to Germany at Sachsenring from July 5-7, featuring Zendure's expanding product line SolarFlow Ace 1500 in the paddock. This portable off-grid solution ensures that stored Energy is accessible anywhere and powers the BOÉ Motorsports team's devices and tools, transforming stationary solar systems into versatile off-grid solutions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
