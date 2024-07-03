Sinner-Berrettini, Beckham ha scelto: fa il tifo per lui (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Il derby d’Italia appassiona tutti, incluso David Beckham: l’indizio chiarisce chi preferisce tra Sinner e Berrettini. Definirlo derby azzurro sarebbe estremamente riduttivo. Non renderebbe affatto giustizia, infatti, alla grandezza dello scontro fratricida che andrà in scena oggi all’All England Club. Uno scontro epico che ha già appassionato il mondo intero e non solo i tifosi italiani. Perché non capita tutti i giorni, in effetti, che due colossi di questo calibro si incrocino in un campo che trasuda storia da ogni filo d’erba. David Beckham era a Wimbledon nel giorno inaugurale dello Slam (AnsaFoto) – Ilveggente.itIndipendentemente da come andrà, quindi, quella tra Jannik Sinner e Matteo Berrettini passerà alla storia come una delle sfide più avvincenti che si siano viste negli ultimi anni a Wimbledon.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggenteNotizie su altre fonti
- Transfer news LIVE! First Arsenal signing; Chelsea in new Isak bid; Gordon to Liverpool twist; Man Utd latest - England Under-20s cap Kellyman has made six first team appearances at Villa, after joining from derby County in 2022 ... The Daily Mail claim that David beckham wants to bring the centre-back, who is ... standard.co.uk
- Perfect formula England need to stick to to a win penalty shootout - In those deciding moments, England have missed 16 of their 51 penalties (31%) – with 12 being saved, two hitting the woodwork and two going over the bar ... derbytelegraph.co.uk
- Greeley Stampede 2024: Free Park Stage concert schedule - Among the performers are "American Idol" winner Chayce beckham, Jackson Dean ... July 4, but its demolition derby has been moved to Sunday, July 7. "With the 4th falling on a Thursday this year, we ... 9news
Video Sinner BerrettiniVideo Sinner Berrettini