Sinner-Berrettini Beckham ha scelto | fa il tifo per lui

Leggi tutta la notizia su ilveggente

(Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Il derby d’Italia appassiona tutti, incluso David: l’indizio chiarisce chi preferisce tra. Definirlo derby azzurro sarebbe estremamente riduttivo. Non renderebbe affatto giustizia, infatti, alla grandezza dello scontro fratricida che andrà in scena oggi all’All England Club. Uno scontro epico che ha già appassionato il mondo intero e non solo isi italiani. Perché non capita tutti i giorni, in effetti, che due colossi di questo calibro si incrocino in un campo che trasuda storia da ogni filo d’erba. Davidera a Wimbledon nel giorno inaugurale dello Slam (AnsaFoto) – Ilveggente.itIndipendentemente da come andrà, quindi, quella tra Jannike Matteopasserà alla storia come una delle sfide più avvincenti che si siano viste negli ultimi anni a Wimbledon.