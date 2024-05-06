Gli ospiti del Met Gala 2024 | tutte le celeb che aspettiamo di vedere sul red carpet

- Impeccabile Mary di Danimarca - dalla cena di gala alla mostra che celebra re Frederick
Fino alla fine dello scorso anno Frederik di Danimarca mai avrebbe pensato di trovarsi protagonista, pochi mesi dopo, di una mostra a lui interamente dedicata. D’altronde la madre, la regina Margherita, sorprese anche lui, gli ultimi giorni di ...
- ‘Libera e se mi va’ - Vasco Rossi celebra la Festa della Donna regalando un brano a Denise Faro
Si intitola Libera e se mi va la canzone che Vasco Rossi ha regalato a Denise Faro. Una canzone dalla parte della Donna, che non a caso arriva l’8 marzo: un vero e proprio omaggio nella giornata che celebra le donne del pianeta. Molto più che una ...
It’s (almost) Met Gala time. Here’s how to watch fashion’s big night and what to know - It’s (almost) Met gala time. Here’s how to watch fashion’s big night and what to know - It's almost Met gala time. Yes, the first Monday in May is upon us. The Metropolitan Museum of Art will soon turn into a palooza of A-list celebrities from film, fashion, music, sports, politics and ...
Here's what happens inside the Met Gala after the red carpet - Here's what happens inside the Met gala after the red carpet - It's widely known the Met gala itself includes a dinner and a performance. But aside from bathroom selfies and elevator clips, the gala itself isn't recorded.
Met Gala 2024: 6 Celebs Who Will Not Attend The Event This Year - Met gala 2024: 6 celebs Who Will Not Attend The Event This Year - Met gala, the fashion’s biggest event is almost here. However, this year the audience might miss some of their favourite stars, who are skipping the event. Priyanka has confirmed that she will skip ...