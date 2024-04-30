The Fate of Baldr, annunciata la data d’uscita su PC Steam (Di martedì 30 aprile 2024)
Il promettente team di sviluppo norvegese Ananki Game Studio ha rivelato in queste ore di aver raggiunto la fase finale dello sviluppo con The Fate of Baldr, annunciando inoltre con orgoglio la data di uscita del gioco, pronto a fare il suo debutto su PC attraverso Steam tra poche settimane.
Unisciti ai Vichinghi in un’epica avventura di difesa della torre! Difendi la tua nave da mitici boss mentre estrai risorse e migliori le abilità in The Fate of Baldr, il 22 maggio su Steam. Durante lo scorso mese Ananki Game Studio ha ospitato un playtest unico che ha riscosso grande successo. Il feedback dei partecipanti è stato sorprendente. Per celebrare questo traguardo, Ananki Game Studio ha aggiunto molte nuove funzionalità a The Fate of ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
