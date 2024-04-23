Social emotional learning | le emozioni entrano in aula con l’European Trinity Day

Study shows meth users have lower empathy and higher aggression, ecstasy users show normal empathy but more impulsive aggression - A study in the European Neuropsychopharmacology journal finds that methamphetamine users show lower empathy and higher aggression, whereas ecstasy (MDMA) users exhibit increased impulsive aggression ...news-medical

Rebuilding our Social frabric - The roots of this troubling trend can be traced to a confluence of societal influences, not solely within the home. The family, the traditional bedrock of society, is crumbling under the weight of ...jamaicaobserver

Ohio lawmakers propose banning Social media, phones and computers in class - Ohio Republicans have proposed a new bill that would require public schools to ban Social media and prohibit students from using electronics during class.news5cleveland