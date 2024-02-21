LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | Ben O’Connor trionfa a Jebel Jais! Vine nuovo leader della generale | si ritira Adam Yates

LIVE UAE

LIVE UAE Tour 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: Ben O’Connor trionfa a Jebel Jais! Vine nuovo leader della generale, si ritira Adam Yates (Di mercoledì 21 febbraio 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.20 Secondo posto per Jay Vine che completa la doppietta australiana. Vine che prende 6? di abbuono e soffia la maglia di leader della generale al compagno di squadra Brandon McNulty. 13.19 BEN O’Connor trionfa A Jebel Jais! Azione perfetta dell’AG2R La Mondiale, che ha studiato il tutto alla perfezione, partendo a milleduecento metri dal traguardo e scavando quel solco che nessuno è riuscito a ricomporre. 13.18 500 metri alla fine, O’Connor rilancia l’azione! Vine stacca tutti dietro e prova a ricucire lo strappo! 13.18 Si mette in solitaria l’australiano O’Connor, 600 metri alla fine per lui. Alle sue ...
