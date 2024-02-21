LIVE UAE Tour 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | Ben O’Connor trionfa a Jebel Jais! Vine nuovo leader della generale | si ritira Adam Yates

Notizie Correlate
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : 5 chilometri all’arrivo - ancora tutto aperto! Si ritira Adam Yates
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.11 Sono in una trentina dopo più di quindici chilometri dall’inizio della salita. Saranno decisivi gli ... (oasport)
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : si affronta la salita finale. Gruppo compatto a 15 chilometri dal traguardo
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.53 Gruppo ora totalmente in fila indiana, metro dopo metro Rubio guadagna qualcosa, ma il plotone non ... (oasport)
- LIVE UAE Tour 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA : gruppo compatto all’attacco della salita. 20 chilometri al traguardo
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.37 Primi corridori che si staccano dal gruppo, tutti i velocisti mollano subito per risparmiare gambe e ... (oasport)
Altre Notizie
Salman Khan to Kickoff Celebrity Cricket League Season 10 in Sharjah: The tournament will be held at various venues, including Sharjah (UAE), as well as multiple cities in India, such as Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Trivandrum and Vizag, which will also host the playoffs and ...
Resilience under the knife: My journey through open-heart surgery as a marathon runner: A few days later, I was given the news that one of my heart valves was severely damaged and would require open-heart surgery to either fix or replace it. Instead of boarding an Emirates flight on ...
NEET-UG: NTA decides to conduct medical entrance at centres in 14 foreign cities: The 14 foreign cities where the exam will conducted are Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah (UAE); Kuwait city in Kuwait; Bangkok in Thailand; Colombo in Sri Lanka; Doha in Qatar; Kathmandu in Nepal; Kuala ...