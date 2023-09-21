Intel Innovation 2023: accelera la convergenza tra AI e sicurezzaAVM partecipa all’Internet Festival 2023La Falsa Partecipazione di Ubaldo Manuali al Film Goffredo e l'Italia ...EA SPORTS - SOUNDTRACK DI FC 24Veeam ottiene la certificazione internazionale Common CriteriaGemma Galgani e Maurizio: Una Nuova Storia d'Amore o Solo Apparenze?Valentina Boscaro Confessa: 'Mi Dispiace per l'Omicidio di Mattia ...Gigi D'Alessio Tour 2024: Nuove Date Napoletane, Biglietti Esauriti ...Denuncia di Molestia a Milano: Giornalista Vittima di Tifosi Inglesi ...Tragico Femminicidio in Provincia di Salerno: Uomo Arrestato per ...Ultime Blog

AEW: Hangman Page e Swerve Strickland firmeranno un contratto per il match di WrestleDream a Dynamite (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) L’episodio di AEW Dynamite del 27 settembre, che si terrà al 1stBank Center di Broomfield, in Colorado, ospiterà la firma del contratto per il match tra Hangman Page e Swerve Strickland, che si svolgerà a WrestleDream (il prossimo pay-per-view di AEW). Il match è stato annunciato durante l’episodio di AEW RamPage del 22 settembre e ha subito suscitato grande interesse tra i fan. Page è il campione mondiale AEW, mentre Strickland è uno dei wrestler più in forma della compagnia. Si prevede che l’evento sarà caratterizzato da tensione e rivalità, in vista del match di WrestleDream. La rivalità fino a questo momento Strickland ...
Perhaps nothing had changed about CM Punk when he "pulverised" his foot in 2022, but it certainly seemed to contribute to a series of events that forever altered his AEW career ... Punk randomly ...

It was announced on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam that Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page will sign the contract for their match at AEW WrestleDream 2023 on October 1st.
