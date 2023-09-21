AEW: Hangman Page e Swerve Strickland firmeranno un contratto per il match di WrestleDream a Dynamite (Di giovedì 21 settembre 2023) L’episodio di AEW Dynamite del 27 settembre, che si terrà al 1stBank Center di Broomfield, in Colorado, ospiterà la firma del contratto per il match tra Hangman Page e Swerve Strickland, che si svolgerà a WrestleDream (il prossimo pay-per-view di AEW). Il match è stato annunciato durante l’episodio di AEW RamPage del 22 settembre e ha subito suscitato grande interesse tra i fan. Page è il campione mondiale AEW, mentre Strickland è uno dei wrestler più in forma della compagnia. Si prevede che l’evento sarà caratterizzato da tensione e rivalità, in vista del match di WrestleDream. La rivalità fino a questo momento Strickland ...Leggi su zonawrestling
AEW WrestleDream Contract Signing Set For Dynamite Next Week, Updated NWA Samhain CardIt was announced on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam that Swerve Strickland and “Hangman” Adam Page will sign the contract for their match at AEW WrestleDream 2023 on October 1st.
