Kaouther Ben Hania, vissuti di donne nello spazio della parola (Di giovedì 8 giugno 2023) Les filles d’Olfa sono due adolescenti belle, spigliate davanti alla macchina da presa, parlano della loro vita che è campo/controcampo alle parole della madre, Olfa. E in questo intreccio di first appeared on il manifesto. Leggi su ilmanifesto
Advertising
Cannes 2023: l'Africa a testa altaIl Festival di Cannes si è concluso e nonostante i due film in competizione per la Palma d'oro, Les filles d'Olfa di Kaouther Ben Hania e Banel et Adama di Ramata - Toulaye Sy non siano stati premiati, il cinema africano esce a testa alta. La stampa ha celebrato l'emergere di nuovi talenti e lo stesso sito del ...
Festival di Cannes: tutti i premiati della 76°edizione... Goodbye Julia di Mohamed Kordofani PREMIO CAMERA D'ORO : Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell di Thien An Pham PREMIO 'L'OEIL D'OR' - MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO Les Filles D'olfa diretto da Kaouther Ben Hania ...
Anatomia di Cannes tra sommersi e premiati. Rammarico per BellocchioE poi dal concorso "Le Retour" di Catherine Corsini e "Four Daughters" di Kaouther Ben Hania e anche tra gli altri "L'Abbé Pierre" di Frédéric Tellier, i nuovi film di Martin Provost, Bonnard, Pierre ...
Kaouther Ben Hania, vissuti di donne nello spazio della parola Il Manifesto
Cannes-winning filmmaker Kaouther Ben Hania on motherhood and the new wave of post-revolution Tunisian cinemaKaouther Ben Hania's Four Daughters marked the first time in over 50 years that a Tunisian film was in competition at Cannes and the first time ever for a Tunisian woman. She talks more about the film ...
Cannes 2023: Best of the Fest - Rohrwacher + Koji Yakusho + GondryWhat are the best films out of this year's Cannes Film Festival Which ones should you be taking an interest in What films should be a priority for you to see After 12 days at the 76th Cannes Film ...
Kaouther BenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kaouther Ben