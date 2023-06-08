Il Festival di Cannes si è concluso e nonostante i due film in competizione per la Palma d'oro, Les filles d'Olfa diHania e Banel et Adama di Ramata - Toulaye Sy non siano stati premiati, il cinema africano esce a testa alta. La stampa ha celebrato l'emergere di nuovi talenti e lo stesso sito del ...... Goodbye Julia di Mohamed Kordofani PREMIO CAMERA D'ORO : Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell di Thien An Pham PREMIO 'L'OEIL D'OR' - MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO Les Filles D'olfa diretto daHania ...E poi dal concorso "Le Retour" di Catherine Corsini e "Four Daughters" diHania e anche tra gli altri "L'Abbé Pierre" di Frédéric Tellier, i nuovi film di Martin Provost, Bonnard, Pierre ...

Kaouther Ben Hania, vissuti di donne nello spazio della parola Il Manifesto

Kaouther Ben Hania's Four Daughters marked the first time in over 50 years that a Tunisian film was in competition at Cannes and the first time ever for a Tunisian woman. She talks more about the film ...What are the best films out of this year's Cannes Film Festival Which ones should you be taking an interest in What films should be a priority for you to see After 12 days at the 76th Cannes Film ...