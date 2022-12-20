Vactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereOmicidio Rebellin: effettuata l’ autopsia, confermata morte per ...Gli addobbi natalizi più originali per questo NataleTwitch - i migliori momenti del 2022ONE PIECE ODYSSEY - un'occhiata a Marineford e DressrosaBANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA IL PROGETTO SAND LANDTrust presenta IVY+ e la linea sostenibile CleverGreenSonia Bruganelli al Gf Vip : la miniborsa Hermès da 40mila euroFoto di cu ... Chiara Ferragni super sexyX-Plane 12 - simulatore di volo realisticoUltime Blog

KYOCERA AVX Joins IMC | Speeds IoT Go-to-Market for Adopters

KYOCERA AVX
KYOCERA AVX Joins IMC, Speeds IoT Go-to-Market for Adopters (Di martedì 20 dicembre 2022)

KYOCERA AVX, a manufacturer of antennas and RF chipsets, has joined the IoT M2M Council (IMC), the largest trade association dedicated to the nascent IoT sector. The company aims to improve speed-to-Market for IoT Adopters with a holistic approach to hardware and connectivity in product design.  For its part, the IMC will provide the company with access to its rank-and-file membership of product makers and enterprise users that deploy IoT technology. "We are pleased to join the IMC ecosystem, the largest and fastest-growing IoT/M2M organization in the world," says Carmen Redondo, KYOCERA AVX's director of global Marketing for antennas, "IMC's membership profile is heavy with people creating products with connectivity, which suits us very well. Whether it is through ...
