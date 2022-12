AEW | Ricky Stark commenta l’addio di William Regal

The Shield Of Wrestling

World Tag Team Championship : Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (C) battonoStarks & Hobbs, Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland Match a squadre che ha dimostrato le differenze di stili di ciascun membro. ...World Tag Team Championship : Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vsStarks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland I campioni di coppia dellasi trovano dinnanzi alla sfida più ... MJF ha sconfitto Ricky Starks a AEW Winter is Coming 2022 Reports suggest that some young AEW stars were against listening to Regal's attempts to help, but one talent who appreciated the time he spent with Regal was Ricky Starks. The 32-year-old stated that ...Even though the ratings show good numbers, one former WWE star is not impressed. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Enzo Amore said he would "brutalize" Friedman on a live microphone if given the ...