LIVE – Biathlon | mass start femminile Annecy-Le Grand Bornand 2022 | aggiornamenti in DIRETTA

Leggi su sportface

(Di domenica 18 dicembre 2022) Latestuale delladi-Le, terza tappa della Coppa del Mondo/2023 di. Per l’Italia saranno al via le due big, Lisa Vittozzi e Dorothea Wierer, a caccia di altri importanti risultati. Appuntamento alle ore 12.10. Sportface.it vi terrà compagnia conin tempo reale. COME SEGUIRLA IN TV LALIST PER AGGIORNARE ILFARE REFRESH O CLICCARE F5 SportFace.