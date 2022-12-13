AJ Styles: “Chad Gable dovrebbe puntare sulla sua forza, anziché fare ‘shush’ alla gente” (Di martedì 13 dicembre 2022) AJ Styles è uno dei performer più esperti della WWE, con quasi 20 anni di carriera. Ne ha viste tante, in giro per il mondo, e di conseguenza la sua opinione è più che autorevole. Questa volta, l’ex WWE Champion ha parlato delle abilità in ring di Chad Gable. Styles e Gable si sono affrontati in una sfida uno contro uno estremamente divertente nella puntata di Raw di questa settimana, ed il Phenomeal One ha riconosciuto l’abilità in ring del suo avversario durante un’intervista con Byron Saxton a Raw Talk, non dimenticandosi di fargli un appunto: “Sapete qual è il problema di Gable? È incredibile sul ring, ha tutto il talento del mondo. Ma a volte è come tutti gli altri stronzi che passano di qui, non conosce i suoi punti di forza e non vuole sfruttarli, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
10 Things Fans Need To Know About This Week's WWE Raw (Dec.12, 2022)This week's edition of Monday Night Raw wasn't memorable, but it still featured some good segments and matches. While there were a couple of boring segments, overall it was a fun show to watch, with ...
6 Ups & 5 Downs From WWE Raw (Dec 12 - Review)The two locked up Monday night after Styles and the OC mocked Gable & Otis’ troubles with Kurt Angle & Gable Steveson on SmackDown. The match wasn’t a long one, but was enough that we got to see some ...
