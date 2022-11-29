Rocco Giocattoli lancia i nuovi giochi da tavolo della linea Giocoro’Idee regalo per un Natale tecnologicoYu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL supera i 50 milioni di downloadFINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION | Launch TrailerModella curvy Ariella Nyssa in bikini ... Più crateri sul tuo c**o ...Mary McDaniel e Nathan Drumm : Divorzia dal marito e gli trova la ...World of Warcraft: Dragonflight è ora disponibileMILAN GAMES WEEK 2022: L’EDIZIONE PIÙ GRANDE DI SEMPREMicrosoft celebra il Natale con la tecnologia SurfaceITALIAN CUP DI RAINBOW SIX SIEGEUltime Blog

Cannbit-Tikun Olam begins cannabis extracts export from Israel to Europe at the largest commercial quantity to date

Cannbit-Tikun Olam begins cannabis extracts export from Israel to Europe at the largest commercial quantity to date (Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Cannbit-Tikun Olam Israel (TASE:TKUN), Israel's medical cannabis pioneer, today announced that the first commercial shipment of medical cannabis extracts produced by the company was making its way to Germany. It marks the largest volume of cannabis extracts exported from Israel to date. The shipment to Germany includes thousands of medical cannabis extracts vials in 10-gram packages, with various concentrations of THC and CBD, all full-spectrum the company's strains grown at its cultivation farm in the south Dead Sea, ...
