Cannbit-Tikun Olam begins cannabis extracts export from Israel to Europe at the largest commercial quantity to date (Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Cannbit-Tikun Olam Israel (TASE:TKUN), Israel's medical cannabis pioneer, today announced that the first commercial shipment of medical cannabis extracts produced by the company was making its way to Germany. It marks the largest volume of cannabis extracts exported from Israel to date. The shipment to Germany includes thousands of medical cannabis extracts vials in 10-gram packages, with various concentrations of THC and CBD, all full-spectrum the company's strains grown at its cultivation farm in the south Dead Sea, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cannbit-Tikun Olam Israel (TASE:TKUN), Israel's medical cannabis pioneer, today announced that the first commercial shipment of medical cannabis extracts produced by the company was making its way to Germany. It marks the largest volume of cannabis extracts exported from Israel to date. The shipment to Germany includes thousands of medical cannabis extracts vials in 10-gram packages, with various concentrations of THC and CBD, all full-spectrum the company's strains grown at its cultivation farm in the south Dead Sea, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cannbit TikunSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cannbit Tikun