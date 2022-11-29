Cannbit-Tikun Olam begins cannabis extracts export from Israel to Europe at the largest commercial quantity to date

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 29 novembre 2022) TEL AVIV,, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/(TASE:TKUN),'s medicalpioneer, today announced that the firstshipment of medicalproduced by the company was making its way to Germany. It marks thevolume ofedto. The shipment to Germany includes thousands of medicalvials in 10-gram packages, with various concentrations of THC and CBD, all full-spectrum the company's strains grown at its cultivation farm in the south Dead Sea, ...