THE PLANE con Gerard Butler-Solo al cinema dal 26 gennaio 2023 (Di lunedì 28 novembre 2022) The PLANE l’adrenalinico action movie con Gerard Butler, arriverà nelle sale italiane a partire dal 26 gennaio 2023 distribuito da Lucky Red e Universal Pictures International Italy. Di cosa parla The PLANE? Buttler veste i panni di un coraggioso pilota che per salvare i suoi passeggeri da una violenta tempesta, effettua un rischioso atterraggio d’emergenza su una remota isola delle Filippine. I superstiti dovranno però affrontare una nuova minaccia: degli spregiudicati guerriglieri indipendentisti che vivono in quelle terre. Il gruppo viene infatti rapito e sarà compito del comandante Brodie Torrance proteggere i sopravvissuti presi in ostaggio e portarli in salvo. L’ex Marine Ad affiancarlo in questa missione impossibile, troverà un ex Marine (Mike Colter, il celebre ...Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
