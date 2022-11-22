TEUFEL | annuncia ZOLA nuove cuffie gaming personalizzabiliBlack Friday: è possibile risparmiare ?FUEL COMPACT VR CHARGING STATION è disponibileBLACK FRIDAY 2022 - le offerte di DJIPanda Security al Milano Games WeekHisense al secondo posto a livello globale per le spedizioni TVMeta VR: Alla scoperta del volo con La conquista dei cieli di David ...Cicaboom a Milan Games Week & CartoomicsMario Mart 8 Deluxe - Pass Percorsi Aggiuntivi: Pacchetto 3POCO X4 Pro 5G promo offerta e sconto Black FridayUltime Blog

Sinopec and QatarEnergy Ink Long-term LNG Deal

Sinopec and
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Sinopec and QatarEnergy Ink Long-term LNG Deal (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) The Deal Will See QatarEnergy Supply 4 million tons of LNG to Sinopec Every year, and the Two Sides Carry out Integrated Cooperation on the Expansion Project of the Northern Gas Field BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") and QatarEnergy have signed a Long-term Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) purchase and sales agreement for the annual supply of four million tons of LNG to Sinopec. Both parties will work together on Qatar's North Field Expansion Project ("the Project"). The 27-year Long-term LNG purchase and sale agreement is an important part of the integrated cooperation between the two sides. Sinopec Chairman Ma Yongsheng and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

QATAR. Sinopec entra nello sviluppo GNL di Doha

Quello di lunedì 21 novembre, confermato da Sinopec, è il primo accordo di fornitura annunciato per Nfe; "Questo porta il nostro rapporto a nuovi livelli, poiché abbiamo uno Spa (contratto dei ...

Cina: produzione record nel principale giacimento di gas di scisto

Fuling, il più grande giacimento di gas di scisto della Cina, ha registrato, a ieri, una produzione record di gas naturale quest'anno, ha affermato il suo sviluppatore Sinopec. Il giacimento a Chongqing, nel sud - ovest della Cina, ad oggi ha prodotto circa 6,4 miliardi di metri cubi di gas naturale nel 2022, con un aumento dello 0,5% su base annua, ha affermato la ... Qatar sigla accordo per fornire gas a Cina per 27 anni, aumenta competizione su Gnl Da Reuters  Investing.com Italia

Sinopec and QatarEnergy Ink Long-term LNG Deal

The Deal Will See QatarEnergy Supply 4 million tons of LNG to Sinopec Every year, and the Two Sides Carry out Integrated Cooperation on the Expansion Project of the Northern Gas Field BEIJING, Nov. 22 ...

Argus approves 12 US export terminals for inclusion of Midland WTI in North Sea crude assessment

Global commodity price reporting agency Argus will include light sweet Midland WTI crude shipments in its assessment of North Sea Dated crude prices from May 2023. Following extensive industry ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinopec and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sinopec and Sinopec QatarEnergy Long term Deal