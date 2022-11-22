Sinopec and QatarEnergy Ink Long-term LNG Deal (Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) The Deal Will See QatarEnergy Supply 4 million tons of LNG to Sinopec Every year, and the Two Sides Carry out Integrated Cooperation on the Expansion Project of the Northern Gas Field BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") and QatarEnergy have signed a Long-term Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) purchase and sales agreement for the annual supply of four million tons of LNG to Sinopec. Both parties will work together on Qatar's North Field Expansion Project ("the Project"). The 27-year Long-term LNG purchase and sale agreement is an important part of the integrated cooperation between the two sides. Sinopec Chairman Ma Yongsheng and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
QATAR. Sinopec entra nello sviluppo GNL di DohaQuello di lunedì 21 novembre, confermato da Sinopec, è il primo accordo di fornitura annunciato per Nfe; "Questo porta il nostro rapporto a nuovi livelli, poiché abbiamo uno Spa (contratto dei ...
Fuling, il più grande giacimento di gas di scisto della Cina, ha registrato, a ieri, una produzione record di gas naturale quest'anno, ha affermato il suo sviluppatore Sinopec. Il giacimento a Chongqing, nel sud - ovest della Cina, ad oggi ha prodotto circa 6,4 miliardi di metri cubi di gas naturale nel 2022, con un aumento dello 0,5% su base annua, ha affermato la ... Qatar sigla accordo per fornire gas a Cina per 27 anni, aumenta competizione su Gnl
