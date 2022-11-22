Sinopec and QatarEnergy Ink Long-term LNG Deal

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 22 novembre 2022) TheWill SeeSupply 4 million tons of LNG toEvery year, and the Two Sides Carry out Integrated Cooperation on the Expansion Project of the Northern Gas Field BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "") andhave signed aLiquified Natural Gas (LNG) purchase and sales agreement for the annual supply of four million tons of LNG to. Both parties will work together on Qatar's North Field Expansion Project ("the Project"). The 27-yearLNG purchase and sale agreement is an important part of the integrated cooperation between the two sides.Chairman Ma Yongsheng and ...