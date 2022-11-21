NASA CAPSTONE: il CubeSat è arrivato "sulla Luna" (Di lunedì 21 novembre 2022) Lo storico viaggio del piccolo satellite è terminato la scorsa settimana. CAPSTONE è il primo CubeSat ad aver raggiunto la Luna. Leggi su aliveuniverse.today
Missione Artemis I: le prime immagini di ArgoMoon e le condizioni degli altri Cubesat...effettivamente stata lanciata è quella con il Cubesat CAPSTONE , ma ovviamente non si tratta di hardware pensato per il trasporto di esseri umani. Essendo il primo lancio per il razzo spaziale NASA ...
OpenOcean"IQM - Lakestar State of Quantum 2022: 63% of Business Leaders Believe Commercialised Quantum Computing to Hit the Market in Five ...Continua a leggere LunIR Joins CAPSTONE as Second Terran Orbital - Developed Lunar Satellite to Launch this Year Business Wire Business Wire - 16 Novembre 2022 Both satellites support NASA's Artemis ... CAPSTONE ha smesso di ruotare: risolta l’anomalia ed eseguita l’ultima manovra TCM Astrospace.it
NASA’s Massive Rocket Finally Launches To The MoonThis week’s uncrewed Artemis mission took a decade to develop. It’s the first step toward a new potential lunar space station.
This Week in Space: Artemis 1 Takes Flight, While X-37B LandsLiftoff! Artemis 1 has taken flight. We've also got a space 'garbage truck,' a mysterious 'solar snake' winding across the Sun, and more.
NASA CAPSTONESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NASA CAPSTONE