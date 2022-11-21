NON È UN METAVERSO PER (SOLI) GIOVANIRed Bull Indie Forge alla Milan Games Week & CartoomicsVactidy sbarca in Italia e presenta l'innovativo aspirapolvere Blitz ...ARRIVA JUST DANCE 2023 EDITIONStrange World – Un Mondo Misterioso arriva su Animal Crossing: New ...Come risparmiare sui costi dell'autoAmichevole Italia: disastro azzurri, battuti anche dall’Austria, è ...Hisense presenta la nuova lavasciugaBlack Friday 2022: iRobot taglia i prezzi alla gamma premiumRed Bull Home GroundUltime Blog

NASA CAPSTONE: il CubeSat è arrivato "sulla Luna" (Di lunedì 21 novembre 2022) Lo storico viaggio del piccolo satellite è terminato la scorsa settimana. CAPSTONE è il primo CubeSat ad aver raggiunto la Luna.
Missione Artemis I: le prime immagini di ArgoMoon e le condizioni degli altri Cubesat

...effettivamente stata lanciata è quella con il Cubesat CAPSTONE , ma ovviamente non si tratta di hardware pensato per il trasporto di esseri umani. Essendo il primo lancio per il razzo spaziale NASA ...

Continua a leggere LunIR Joins CAPSTONE as Second Terran Orbital - Developed Lunar Satellite to Launch this Year Business Wire Business Wire - 16 Novembre 2022 Both satellites support NASA's Artemis ... CAPSTONE ha smesso di ruotare: risolta l’anomalia ed eseguita l’ultima manovra TCM  Astrospace.it

NASA’s Massive Rocket Finally Launches To The Moon

This week’s uncrewed Artemis mission took a decade to develop. It’s the first step toward a new potential lunar space station.

This Week in Space: Artemis 1 Takes Flight, While X-37B Lands

Liftoff! Artemis 1 has taken flight. We've also got a space 'garbage truck,' a mysterious 'solar snake' winding across the Sun, and more.
