Hisense presenta una nuova gamma di microondePGA Tour 2K23 RecensioneMultiVersus - il roster si amplia con Ciuffo bianco, il leader dei ...Microsoft Ignite 2022: Cloud, AI, Sicurezza, Efficienza e ProduttivitàMeta Quest 2: un Halloween con i nuovi giochi Horror VRBelkin lancia la promozione cashback su un’ampia selezione di prodottiMARCELL JACOBS HA UN NUOVO AVVERSARIO, SI CHIAMA CASSIE ED E' GIA' ...Sopravvivi una notte in Rainbow Six Siege: Doktor’s CurseBlack Adam disponibile ora per Injustice 2 MobileJessie Buckley condivide le impressioni sulla recitazione in The Dark ...Ultime Blog

PEPSI MAX® DEBUTS WORLD PREMIERE OF ACTION PACKED FOOTBALL FILM NUTMEG ROYALE STARRING ICONS LEO MESSI | PAUL POGBA AND RONALDINHO

PEPSI MAX®
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
PEPSI MAX® DEBUTS WORLD PREMIERE OF ACTION PACKED FOOTBALL FILM "NUTMEG ROYALE" STARRING ICONS LEO MESSI, PAUL POGBA AND RONALDINHO (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) - THE ALL-STAR LINEUP TAKES PART IN A NAIL-BITING NUTMEG TOURNAMENT IN THE FIRST FOOTBALL FILM UNDER PEPSI MAX'S INTERNATIONAL CAMPAIGN 'THIRSTY FOR MORE' - NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 #THIRSTYFORMORE - Today, PEPSI MAX has dropped its most exciting FOOTBALL FILM to date, 'NUTMEG ROYALE'. Centered around the beautiful game's craftiest move, the carbonated-drink giant has tapped into its incomparable and proven ability to seamlessly bring the WORLDs of FOOTBALL culture and entertainment together to deliver an ACTION-PACKED, star-studded campaign under its new international tagline 'Thirsty For More'. Leading with an epic hero FILM, fans can ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Elon Musk annuncia l'inizio produzione del camion Tesla Semi

... il 1 dicembre , salvo ulteriori sorprese, sarà il giorno in cui il primo cliente, Pepsi - Cola , ... come ad esempio quando sono trapelati alcuni dettagli sulla modalità Mad Max . Offerte Speciali ...

PEPSI MAX® TEASES FOOTBALL FILM STARRING ICONS LEO MESSI, PAUL POGBA AND RONALDINHO, IN CELEBRATION OF NEW INTERNATIONAL BRAND CAMPAIGN '...

- The action packed trailer features the global football sensations in a "Nutmeg Royale", bringing to life a new Pepsi MAX brand philosophy that will shape all future international campaigns - LONDON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - #THIRSTYFORMORE - Today, Pepsi MAX ® has announced the launch of 'Thirsty For ... Pepsi Max Lime e Pepsi Max Zero Caffeina Prodotti dell'Anno 2021 fra le bevande gassate  Horeca News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PEPSI MAX®
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : PEPSI MAX® PEPSI MAX® DEBUTS WORLD PREMIERE