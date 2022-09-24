Ballando con le stelle 2022 : concorrenti e giuria show di Rai1Wanda Nara e Mauro Icardi si separano : l' annuncio su InstagramAndrea Delogu rifiutata al ristorante perché vestita maleGF Vip Luca Salatino : mi volevo suicidareXiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2S Robot Aspirapolvere e Lavapavimenti Sconto ...Proscenic WashVac F20 3 Aspirapolvere Senza Fili Lavapavimenti Sconto ...Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Smartphone 5G Sconto e OffertaEA SPORTS - MIGLIORI VALUTAZIONI GIOCATRICI FEMMINILI FIFA 23Roger Federer giocherà la sua ultima partita, un doppio con Rafael ...The Elder Scrolls Online - la live per l’evento l'Eredità dei bretoni ...Ultime Blog

TOTAL DIGITAL AUDIENCE GIUGNO 2022: 37 MILIONI DI UTENTI, BOOM MOBILE (ESCLUSIVA) (Di sabato 24 settembre 2022) Quante persone mediamente si sono collegate a internet da PC e/o MOBILE nel mese di GIUGNO in Italia? Quale fascia d’età è stata più presente? E in che percentuale per area geografica? Scopritelo dopo il salto. BubinoBlog in ESCLUSIVA è in grado di rivelare i dati dell’analisi Audiweb condotta da Nielsen che svela i numeri dell’AUDIENCE online in Italia relativi al mese di GIUGNO 2022. Un’analisi dettagliata per fasce d’età, area geografica e altro, che mette in risalto le abitudini degli italiani, non senza qualche sorpresa. Si evince ad esempio come il MOBILE rappresenti ormai l’80% della fruizione online, e come in concomitanza dell’affacciarsi della bella stagione, i giovani e soprattutto i giovanissimi dedicano come è giusto che sia un minor tempo all’online ...
Audiweb: total digital audience giugno 2022  Inside Marketing

