TOTAL DIGITAL AUDIENCE GIUGNO 2022: 37 MILIONI DI UTENTI, BOOM MOBILE (ESCLUSIVA) (Di sabato 24 settembre 2022) Quante persone mediamente si sono collegate a internet da PC e/o MOBILE nel mese di GIUGNO in Italia? Quale fascia d’età è stata più presente? E in che percentuale per area geografica? Scopritelo dopo il salto. BubinoBlog in ESCLUSIVA è in grado di rivelare i dati dell’analisi Audiweb condotta da Nielsen che svela i numeri dell’AUDIENCE online in Italia relativi al mese di GIUGNO 2022. Un’analisi dettagliata per fasce d’età, area geografica e altro, che mette in risalto le abitudini degli italiani, non senza qualche sorpresa. Si evince ad esempio come il MOBILE rappresenti ormai l’80% della fruizione online, e come in concomitanza dell’affacciarsi della bella stagione, i giovani e soprattutto i giovanissimi dedicano come è giusto che sia un minor tempo all’online ...Leggi su bubinoblog
bubinoblog : TOTAL DIGITAL AUDIENCE GIUGNO 2022: 37 MILIONI DI UTENTI, BOOM MOBILE (ESCLUSIVA) -
Qredo Unlocks Industry - leading Specie Crypto Insurance Cover...insurance partnership that provides users with an added layer of protection for their digital asset portfolio. Subject to the full terms, conditions and exclusions, the policy provides: A total of $...
ServiceNow Delivers More Features in Now Platform Tokyo Release to Boost Engagement and Productivity- - (BUSINESS WIRE) - - ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the ... 1 Leaders are investing in better total technology experiences for employees as one way to improve ... Audiweb: total digital audience giugno 2022 Inside Marketing
MTN Nigeria Launches Metamorphose, Powered by TecnotreeTecnotree, the global leader of Digital Business Support Systems, announced its partnership with MTN Nigeria on a new initiative - Metamorphose. MTN Metamorphose is a transformation program to enhance ...
Tecnotree to Accelerate Digital Transition to the Cloud with Microsoft Azure IntegrationTecnotree, a global provider of Business Support Systems (BSS) for the telecoms industry announces it will provide Digital BSS products built on Microsoft Azure to Digital Service Providers (DSPs). Th ...
TOTAL DIGITALSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TOTAL DIGITAL