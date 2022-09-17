LIVE Canelo Alvarez-Golovkin, Mondiale supermedi in DIRETTA: va in scena l’attesissimo III atto! (Di sabato 17 settembre 2022) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buonasera e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE testuale di Canelo Alvarez-Golovkin, Mondiale supermedi, Canelo vuole chiudere la trilogia vincendo. Il messicano Canelo Alvarez di Guadalajara detiene le cinture WBO e WBC. Deve vincere dopo la brutta sconfitta subita contro Dmitry Bivol, nel tentativo di vincere il titolo WBA dei medio massimi. Dall’altra parte l’esperto pugile Golovkin di Karaganda che si trova in possesso delle corone WBA, IBF, IBO. GGG, proviene dalla bella vittoria contro il giapponese Ryota Murata. Il successo vale tutte le cinture messe in palio. I precedenti incontri tra i due, si sono chiusi prima in un ...Leggi su oasport
Canelo Alvarez - Gennady Golovkin oggi: orario, tv, programma, streaming. In palio tutte le cinture dei supermedi!L'incontro sarà trasmesso in diretta streaming su DAZN e in DIRETTA LIVE scritta su OA Sport. CANELO ALVAREZ vs GENNADY GOLOVKIN III: PROGRAMMA E ORARI DOMENICA 18 SETTEMBRE:
Canelo Alvarez - Gennady Golovkin in tv: su che canale vedere il Mondiale dei superwelter, orario e programmaL'incontro sarà trasmesso in diretta streaming su DAZN e in DIRETTA LIVE scritta su OA Sport. CANELO ALVAREZ vs GENNADY GOLOVKIN III: PROGRAMMA E ORARI DOMENICA 18 SETTEMBRE: Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin in tv: su che canale vedere il Mondiale dei superwelter, orario e programma OA Sport
Canelo Alvarez will earn DOUBLE Gennady Golovkin's purse for highly-anticipated trilogy bout... with the Mexican super middleweight champion set to pocket £40millionCanelo Alvarez is set to earn one of his highest paydays of his career when he takes on Gennady Golovkin for the third time.
Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV tonightCanelo and “GGG” fought to a controversial split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with many observers believing that Golovkin had been robbed of a victory. One year later, in the same venue, ...
LIVE CaneloSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LIVE Canelo