Polyplastics' New 3D Printing Technology for DURACON (R) POM Accelerates Product Development Cycle (Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, has developed three-dimensional (3D) Printing Technology for Production of DURACON (R) polyoxymethylene (POM) Products. The Technology, known as Material Extrusion (MEX), delivers physical properties close to those of injection-molded articles despite being 3D-printed. Polyplastics will highlight the new 3D Printing Technology at the upcoming K 2022 exhibition (Hall 7A/B02) which runs October 19-26 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202209025914/ prw PI1lg k57WG1aI.png The MEX process can also be applied in preliminary evaluations of physical properties, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, has developed three-dimensional (3D) Printing Technology for Production of DURACON (R) polyoxymethylene (POM) Products. The Technology, known as Material Extrusion (MEX), delivers physical properties close to those of injection-molded articles despite being 3D-printed. Polyplastics will highlight the new 3D Printing Technology at the upcoming K 2022 exhibition (Hall 7A/B02) which runs October 19-26 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202209025914/ prw PI1lg k57WG1aI.png The MEX process can also be applied in preliminary evaluations of physical properties, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Polyplastics' New Engineering Plastic Fine Powders Compatible with Wide Range of Processing MethodsTOKYO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Polyplastics Group has introduced a new series of engineering plastic fine powders which are compatible with a broad range of manufacturing methods. The company has expanded its lineup with DURAST (TM)...
Polyplastics Unveils New PLASTRON (R) LFT (Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics) Made of Regenerated Cellulose for Lighter Weight and Higher ...Please also visit, https://www.polyplastics - global.com/en/approach/10.html About Polyplastics https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202203018021 - O1 - t4z6l5aD.pdf *PLASTRON (R) is a registered ...
Polyplastics' New 3D Printing Technology for DURACON (R) POM Accelerates Product Development CycleTOKYO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, has developed ...
New Ovative VPs Raise the Bar on MeasurementOvative Group announced their newest VPs who are changing the marketing industry for the better. Jen Alcott received an internal promotion to Vice President of Client Services, and Troy Neidermire, a ...
Polyplastics NewSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Polyplastics New