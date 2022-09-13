Polyplastics' New 3D Printing Technology for DURACON (R) POM Accelerates Product Development Cycle

(Di martedì 13 settembre 2022) TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/Co., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, has developed three-dimensional (3D)forion of(R) polyoxymethylene (POM)s. The, known as Material Extrusion (MEX), delivers physical properties close to those of injection-molded articles despite being 3D-printed.will highlight the new 3Dat the upcoming K 2022 exhibition (Hall 7A/B02) which runs October 19-26 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202209025914/ prw PI1lg k57WG1aI.png The MEX process can also be applied in preliminary evaluations of physical properties, ...

TOKYO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -Group has introduced aseries of engineering plastic fine powders which are compatible with a broad range of manufacturing methods. The company has expanded its lineup with DURAST (TM)...Please also visit, https://www.- global.com/en/approach/10.html Abouthttps://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202203018021 - O1 - t4z6l5aD.pdf *PLASTRON (R) is a registered ...TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a leading global supplier of engineering thermoplastics, has developed ...Ovative Group announced their newest VPs who are changing the marketing industry for the better. Jen Alcott received an internal promotion to Vice President of Client Services, and Troy Neidermire, a ...