WWE | Braun Strowman appare a SmackDown con una nuova theme song

WWE: Braun Strowman appare a SmackDown con una nuova theme song (Di sabato 10 settembre 2022) Lunedì notte Braun Strowman ha fatto il suo ritorno in WWE dopo il licenziamento occorso subito dopo WrestleMania nell’aprile del 2021. Il wrestler nel frattempo si era unito alla federazione di EC3, la Control Your Narrative, ma dopo un’apparizione in ROH, il colosso ha deciso di fare ritorno a Stamford. Una volta tornato a Raw, The Monster Among Men ha interrotto un tag team match e ha distrutto tutti i partecipanti, prendendosi le luci della ribalta. nuova theme song Strowman ha interrotto nuovamente l’Alpha Academy e ha fatto il suo ingresso con una nuova theme song, modificata per meglio adattarsi al nuovo regime di Triple H. Ringside ha pubblicato la notizia su Twitter scrivendo:“La ...
Braun Strowman è tornato in WWE, seminato il caos a Raw

Braun Strowman è tornato in WWE Oltre a essere stato componente della Wyatt Family, Strowman ha vinto anche lo Universal Championship battendo Bill Goldberg a WrestleMania nel 2020 , in piena ...

WWE a Cardiff, annunciato il nome del Premium Live Event

Fury ha fatto il suo debutto sui ring della WWE in occasione di Crown Jewel , evento andato in scena in Arabia Saudita nel 2019, dove ha sconfitto per count - out Braun Strowman. Staremo anche a ...
WWE: Braun Strowman appare a SmackDown con una nuova theme song

Lunedì notte Braun Strowman ha fatto il suo ritorno in WWE dopo il licenziamento occorso subito dopo WrestleMania nell'aprile del 2021. Il wrestler nel frattempo si era unito alla federazione di EC3, ...

