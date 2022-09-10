WWE: Braun Strowman appare a SmackDown con una nuova theme song (Di sabato 10 settembre 2022) Lunedì notte Braun Strowman ha fatto il suo ritorno in WWE dopo il licenziamento occorso subito dopo WrestleMania nell’aprile del 2021. Il wrestler nel frattempo si era unito alla federazione di EC3, la Control Your Narrative, ma dopo un’apparizione in ROH, il colosso ha deciso di fare ritorno a Stamford. Una volta tornato a Raw, The Monster Among Men ha interrotto un tag team match e ha distrutto tutti i partecipanti, prendendosi le luci della ribalta. nuova theme song Strowman ha interrotto nuovamente l’Alpha Academy e ha fatto il suo ingresso con una nuova theme song, modificata per meglio adattarsi al nuovo regime di Triple H. Ringside ha pubblicato la notizia su Twitter scrivendo:“La ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di sabato 10 settembre 2022) Lunedì notteha fatto il suo ritorno in WWE dopo il licenziamento occorso subito dopo WrestleMania nell’aprile del 2021. Il wrestler nel frattempo si era unito alla federazione di EC3, la Control Your Narrative, ma dopo un’apparizione in ROH, il colosso ha deciso di fare ritorno a Stamford. Una volta tornato a Raw, The Monster Among Men ha interrotto un tag team match e ha distrutto tutti i partecipanti, prendendosi le luci della ribalta.ha interrottomente l’Alpha Academy e ha fatto il suo ingresso con una, modificata per meglio adattarsi al nuovo regime di Triple H. Ringside ha pubblicato la notizia su Twitter scrivendo:“La ...

