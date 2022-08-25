A quest on SKYPlay | the easiest P2E and NFT platform - Part 1

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 25 agosto 2022) - SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/The global game market expanded 10.41% in 2021, according to Technavio's "Gaming Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" research. It also predicted that the global game market will grow by 12 % yearly between 2021 and 2025, and that this growth is being fueled by its integration with blockchain technology. As the number of mobile game users expands, casual games - that can be played easily anytime and anywhere - will become one of the main pillars for growth. During an episode of the podcast "Where It Happens" last December, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian claimed that P2E games would account for 90% of the market in five years. Axie Infinity and CryptoKitties are globally famous games in which NFT and blockchain are integrated. As it applies to all emerging industries at the turning point where an early stage is changing into a ...