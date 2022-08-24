Nippon Express Middle East Obtains ISO 45001 | 2018 Certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) - TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/) L.L.C. (hereinafter "NX"), a group company ofHOLDINGS, INC., has obtained ISOfor itsand, effective June 29. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202208225337-O1-Riz6Hi3E TheGroup is endeavoring to obtain ISOout of commitment to maintaining and improving the quality of its operations as a useful means of ensuring the Group's sustainable development and improving its ...