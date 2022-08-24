Nippon Express (Middle East) Obtains ISO 45001:2018 Certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems (Di mercoledì 24 agosto 2022) - TOKYO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Nippon Express (Middle East) L.L.C. (hereinafter "NX Middle East"), a group company of Nippon Express HOLDINGS, INC., has obtained ISO 45001:2018 Certification for its Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, effective June 29. Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202208225337-O1-Riz6Hi3E The Nippon Express Group is endeavoring to obtain ISO Certification out of commitment to maintaining and improving the quality of its operations as a useful means of ensuring the Group's sustainable development and improving its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Nippon Express Italia Launches Eco-friendly Delivery Service in Venice Using Hydrogen-powered Boats
Nippon Express Launches Ultra-low Temperature-controlled Logistics Service for Pharmaceutical Industry
Nippon Express Italia Launches Eco - friendly Delivery Service in Venice Using Hydrogen - powered BoatsTOKYO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Nippon Express Italia S.p. A. (hereinafter "NX Italy"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has launched an eco - friendly delivery service in Venice, Italy, that uses hydrogen - powered ...
Nippon Express: consegne carbon-free a Venezia grazie ad una flotta di barche a idrogeno Hydronews
Nippon Express Italia Launches Eco-friendly Delivery Service in Venice Using Hydrogen-powered BoatsTOKYO, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express Italia S.p.A. (hereinafter "NX Italy"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., has launched an eco-friendly delivery service in Venice, I ...
