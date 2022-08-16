Europei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioWay of the Hunter RecensioneWRECKFEST sta arrivando su dispositivi mobiliPROGRAMMA STREAMING DEI CAMPIONATI MONDIALI POKÉMON 2022Nvidia: il meglio della tecnologia a prezzi speciali Xiaomi presenta Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 e tante altre novitàUltime Blog

Zoomlion Celebrates Opening of New Material Flagship Industrial Parks

Zoomlion Celebrates
Zoomlion Celebrates Opening of New Material Flagship Industrial Parks (Di martedì 16 agosto 2022) - The benchmark facilities aim to take lead in manufacturing new dry-mixed mortar construction Materials CHANGSHA, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

This July, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion;" 1157.HK) began commercial production of its New Material Industry Park in Ji'an City and started the construction of two Flagship factories for new Material in Xiangyin County and Chongqing City in China. The progress land a significant strategic achievement of Zoomlion's new Material business of dry-mixed mortar roadmap and a milestone in the company's new Material development. Zoomlion's new Material manufacturing specializes in the R&D and production of green, ...
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion;" 1157.HK) began commercial production of its New Material Industry Park in Ji'an City and started the construction of two flagship ...
