Fibocom Launches AI Smart Module SCA825-W, Unleashing the Potential of AIoT with Superior Computing Power (Di mercoledì 20 luglio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication Modules, announced the launch of AI Smart Module SCA825-W. Powered by Qualcomm Technologies' premium-tier SoC (System-on-Chip) QCS8250, the Module is designed to meet the requirements of high-end AIoT scenarios such as HD video conferences, HD livestreaming, cloud gaming, edge Computing, robotics, drones, AR/VR and so on. The combination of AI and IoT has opened up new possibilities for industries requiring automated real-time decision-making and data analysis. The demand for 5G AIoT solutions is expected to skyrocket, according to Counterpoint ...Leggi su iltempo
