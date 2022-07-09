WWE | Sheamus si tira indietro | nulla è ancora deciso per Clash at The Castle

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 9 luglio 2022) Ieri sera prima della messa in onda della nuova puntata di SmackDown la WWE aveva annunciato sul proprio sito ufficiale che nel Main Event si sarebbero affrontatie Drew McIntyre, con in palio il posto di #1 contender per l’Undisputed WWE Universal Title aat The, il grande PLE che si terrà a Cardiff il prossimo 2 Settembre. Come sempre i piani in casa WWE cambiano anche all’ultimo istante e questo incontro non si è tenuto. Troppa potenza Drew Mentre McIntyre era pronto per il Main Event,è arrivato sullo stage e ha “spiegato” che non poteva combattere, fingendo problemi respiratori dovuti forse al Covid, al suo posto senza title shot in palio ha combattuto Butch. Pur colto di sorpresa, McIntyre ha gestito facilmente il match, superando anche i tentativi di interferenza di ...