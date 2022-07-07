Dentsu Tracking supports UK government in the fight against illicit trade with launch of new digital Track & Trace system (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) GENEVA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The United Kingdom (UK) has a new Track & Trace system for tobacco products, established and operated by Dentsu Tracking. The system, which was successfully launched on 1 July, provides the UK government with digital, data-driven Traceability functionality across the entire tobacco supply chain. The system forms an important pillar of the UK's anti-illicit trade strategy, supporting Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC) to fight the issue of illicit trade most effectively. "We are honoured to work ...
UK Government Appoints dentsu Tracking as Provider of the Digital UK Tobacco Track & Trace System
Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) by means of public procurement appointed dentsu Tracking with the establishment and operation of the new digital UK Tobacco Track & Trace system, replacing ...
