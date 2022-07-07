Ricerca dispersi Marmolada : in campo specialistiAlluvioni Australia : evacuate 60 mila personeGod of War Ragnarök verrà lanciato l'11.09.2022.Nintendo Switch – Modello OLED edizione speciale Splatoon 3Italian Video Game Awards 2022: ecco i vincitori Hisense presenta la nuova gamma TV 2022Cellularline lancia il sistema di ricarica 3 in 1 per dispositivi ...Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed - Co-Op TrailerKingston rilascia la chiavetta USB IronKey Locker+ 50Presentato ‘Xiaomi Planet’, il mondo virtuale dedicato alla formazioneUltime Blog

Dentsu Tracking supports UK government in the fight against illicit trade with launch of new digital Track & Trace system

Dentsu Tracking
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
GENEVA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Kingdom (UK) has a new Track & Trace system for ...

zazoom
Commenta
Dentsu Tracking supports UK government in the fight against illicit trade with launch of new digital Track & Trace system (Di giovedì 7 luglio 2022) GENEVA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The United Kingdom (UK) has a new Track &; Trace system for tobacco products, established and operated by Dentsu Tracking. The system, which was successfully launched on 1 July, provides the UK government with digital, data-driven Traceability functionality across the entire tobacco supply chain. The system forms an important pillar of the UK's anti-illicit trade strategy, supporting Her Majesty's Revenue &; Customs (HMRC) to fight the issue of illicit trade most effectively.     "We are honoured to work ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità

UK Government Appoints dentsu Tracking as Provider of the Digital UK Tobacco Track & Trace System

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) by means of public procurement appointed dentsu Tracking with the establishment and operation of the new digital UK Tobacco Track & Trace system, replacing ...

UK Government Appoints dentsu Tracking as Provider of the Digital UK Tobacco Track & Trace System

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) by means of public procurement appointed dentsu Tracking with the establishment and operation of the new digital UK Tobacco Track & Trace system, replacing ... I brand nell'era dell'attention economy  Touchpoint News

Dentsu Tracking supports UK government in the fight against illicit trade with launch of new digital Track & Trace system

GENEVA, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Kingdom (UK) has a new Track & Trace system for tobacco products, established and operated by Dentsu ...

Is Dentsu about to put all its toothpaste back in the tube

Looking back over 2022 at Dentsu, the tide appears to be flowing one way. This was emphasised when Dentsu Media CEO, Sue Squillace’s decision to depart the group was made public on Tuesday. It came at ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Dentsu Tracking
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Dentsu Tracking Dentsu Tracking supports government fight