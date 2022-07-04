WWE: Cody Rhodes non è mai stato preso in considerazione per la vittoria del MITB (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) Secondo quando appreso da “Ringside news” direttamente da un membro WWE del team creativo, nonostante dal suo ritorno ha avuto una serie ci successi, Cody Rhodes è stato pubblicizzato per Money In The Bank ed è apparso anche nelle pubblicità dell’evento, ma a causa del recente infortunio non è riuscito a rientrare nei tempi che la federazione si auspicava, ma non sarebbe comunque stata una notte da non dimenticare per l’American Nightmare. Le parole di un membro del team creativo Secondo questo membro del team creativo i soli a conoscere e decidere davvero tutto per poi comunicare a loro le scelte effettuate sono Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn e Bruce Prichard, ma queste comunicazioni avvengono soprattutto ai wrestlers solo il giorno stesso dell’evento, quindi il membro del team creativo ha detto a Ringside ... Leggi su zonawrestling (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) Secondo quando apda “Ringside news” direttamente da un membro WWE del team creativo, nonostante dal suo ritorno ha avuto una serie ci successi,pubblicizzato per Money In The Bank ed è apparso anche nelle pubblicità dell’evento, ma a causa del recente infortunio non è riuscito a rientrare nei tempi che la federazione si auspicava, ma non sarebbe comunque stata una notte da non dimenticare per l’American Nightmare. Le parole di un membro del team creativo Secondo questo membro del team creativo i soli a conoscere e decidere davvero tutto per poi comunicare a loro le scelte effettuate sono Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn e Bruce Prichard, ma queste comunicazioni avvengono soprattutto ai wrestlers solo il giorno stesso dell’evento, quindi il membro del team creativo ha detto a Ringside ...

