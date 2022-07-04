Bandai Namco annuncia MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLESWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris - Nintendo Switch Announcement Hisense cattura il suono con la nuova Soundbar HS218505 GAMES SARÀ PRESENTE A GAMESCOM 2022Sparatoria Copenaghen : 3 morti e feritiMafia e traffico droga a Bari : 25 arresti20 dispersi sulla Marmolada : riprese le ricercheUomini e Donne, Alessio Lo Passo attacca alcuni giornalisti: Basta ...Fare Digital PR con il social media marketingDettagli sul nuovo evento di GTA+ dal 30 giugno al 18 luglioUltime Blog

WWE | Cody Rhodes non è mai stato preso in considerazione per la vittoria del MITB

WWE Cody
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©
Secondo quando appreso da “Ringside news” direttamente da un membro WWE del team creativo, ...

zazoom
Commenta
WWE: Cody Rhodes non è mai stato preso in considerazione per la vittoria del MITB (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) Secondo quando appreso da “Ringside news” direttamente da un membro WWE del team creativo, nonostante dal suo ritorno ha avuto una serie ci successi, Cody Rhodes è stato pubblicizzato per Money In The Bank ed è apparso anche nelle pubblicità dell’evento, ma a causa del recente infortunio non è riuscito a rientrare nei tempi che la federazione si auspicava, ma non sarebbe comunque stata una notte da non dimenticare per l’American Nightmare. Le parole di un membro del team creativo Secondo questo membro del team creativo i soli a conoscere e decidere davvero tutto per poi comunicare a loro le scelte effettuate sono Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn e Bruce Prichard, ma queste comunicazioni avvengono soprattutto ai wrestlers solo il giorno stesso dell’evento, quindi il membro del team creativo ha detto a Ringside ...
Leggi su zonawrestling

twitterZona_Wrestling : #WWE WWE: Cody Rhodes non è mai stato preso in considerazione per la vittoria del MITB - - ThatGalFlavia : RT @Zona_Wrestling: #WWE The Undertaker: 'Cody Rhodes adesso sa esattamente chi è' - - Zona_Wrestling : #WWE The Undertaker: 'Cody Rhodes adesso sa esattamente chi è' - - IsolaWrestling : Booker T ha sempre ritenuto che Cody Rhodes fosse allo stesso livello delle migliori star della WWE - SpazioWrestling : WWE: Cody Rhodes sarà presente nel videogioco AEW: Fight Forever #WWE #CodyRhodes #AEW -

I risultati di WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Theory zittisce il pubblico

Tra vittorie inaspettate e cambi di titolo, il Premium Live Event della WWE ha saputo intrattenere il pubblico nonostante le pesanti assenze di Cody Rhodes e Roman Reigns. Ecco i risultati completi ...

La card di WWE Money in the Bank 2022, in palio le ambite valigette

... il MIB Ladder Match valido per una shot all'Undisputed WWE Universal Championship attualmente nelle mani di Roman Reigns. Con Cody Rhodes fuori dai giochi per un grave infortunio, il favorito alla ... The Undertaker. "Cody Rhodes ha finalmente trovato sé stesso in WWE"  World Wrestling

Ranking the 10 Best WWE Men's Matches of 2022 so Far

Say what you will about the weekly WWE product, but there has been no shortage of exceptional in-ring action from the Superstars of SmackDown or Raw so far ...

Cody Rhodes Was Never Penciled In To Win WWE Money In The Bank Match

Cody Rhodes was on an incredible hot streak during his WWE return. Then an injury put him on the sidelines. Rhodes hyped Money in the Bank, and even ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Cody
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : WWE Cody Cody Rhodes stato preso considerazione