WWE: Cody Rhodes non è mai stato preso in considerazione per la vittoria del MITB (Di lunedì 4 luglio 2022) Secondo quando appreso da “Ringside news” direttamente da un membro WWE del team creativo, nonostante dal suo ritorno ha avuto una serie ci successi, Cody Rhodes è stato pubblicizzato per Money In The Bank ed è apparso anche nelle pubblicità dell’evento, ma a causa del recente infortunio non è riuscito a rientrare nei tempi che la federazione si auspicava, ma non sarebbe comunque stata una notte da non dimenticare per l’American Nightmare. Le parole di un membro del team creativo Secondo questo membro del team creativo i soli a conoscere e decidere davvero tutto per poi comunicare a loro le scelte effettuate sono Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn e Bruce Prichard, ma queste comunicazioni avvengono soprattutto ai wrestlers solo il giorno stesso dell’evento, quindi il membro del team creativo ha detto a Ringside ...Leggi su zonawrestling
I risultati di WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Theory zittisce il pubblicoTra vittorie inaspettate e cambi di titolo, il Premium Live Event della WWE ha saputo intrattenere il pubblico nonostante le pesanti assenze di Cody Rhodes e Roman Reigns. Ecco i risultati completi ...
La card di WWE Money in the Bank 2022, in palio le ambite valigette... il MIB Ladder Match valido per una shot all'Undisputed WWE Universal Championship attualmente nelle mani di Roman Reigns. Con Cody Rhodes fuori dai giochi per un grave infortunio, il favorito alla ... The Undertaker. "Cody Rhodes ha finalmente trovato sé stesso in WWE" World Wrestling
