(Di giovedì 23 giugno 2022) WARSAW, Poland, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/For thein its 20-year history, the world's largest anddevoted to cities - the WorldForum (WUF) – is to take place inandin Poland. For five days from 26 to 30 June Katowice will become the capital of all cities in the world. The slogan of the Polish edition of the WUF is: "Transforming our cities for a betterfuture". This is a unique opportunity to become part of an internationaland decide on the future of cities. Free registration lasts until 25 June at wuf.unhabitat.org. Discussion focused on majorissues - For the...

Pubblicità

gbp77 : Nutrinform, la via italiana all'etichettatura nutrizionale avanzata. Ne parliamo con il dott. Vigna del Ministry of… -

The Conference is sponsored by theof Industry and Information Technology of China and the ... the Conference is an important measure for Jinan of its pursuit of openand ......Minister of theof Commerce, mentioned in his speech that multinational companies are direct participants in the domestic circulation and major drivers for the dual circulation. ...Source: https://www.thebusinessdesk.com/yorkshire/news/2095480-manufacturer-plans-to-forge-ahead-with-new-development Manufacturer plans ... press.The manufacturer which was taken over by the Ministry ...For the first time in its 20-year history, the world's largest and most important event devoted to cities - the World Urban Forum (WUF) – is to take place in Central and Eastern Europe in Poland. For ...