Corsearch Appoints Abel Clark as Chief Executive Officer (Di mercoledì 22 giugno 2022) LONDON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Corsearch, a global leader in the intellectual property ("IP") services industry, announced today the appointment of Abel Clark as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. As CEO, Abel will focus on accelerating growth and innovation at Corsearch. Abel has extensive experience executing customer-led growth strategies and leading global tech-enabled data, analytics and services businesses. He has a stellar track record of galvanizing strong and engaged teams to deliver increased value for customers, and to grow and scale businesses globally. Abel joins Corsearch at an exciting time for the business. The company has grown significantly in recent years and ...Leggi su iltempo
Corsearch, a global leader in the intellectual property ("IP") services industry, announced today the appointment of Abel Clark as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. As CEO, Abel will focus on accelerating growth and innovation at Corsearch. Abel has extensive experience executing customer-led growth strategies and leading global tech-enabled data, analytics and services businesses. He has a stellar track record of galvanizing strong and engaged teams to deliver increased value for customers, and to grow and scale businesses globally. Abel joins Corsearch at an exciting time for the business. The company has grown significantly in recent years and ...Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Migros, A World's Top 40 Retailer, Selects Ivalua to Digitize its Indirect Source-to-Pay ProcessIvalua, a global leader in spend management, today announced that it has been selected by Switzerland's Migros Cooperative Retailing to support its wider digital transformation strategy with Ivalua's ...
Corsearch Appoints Abel Clark as Chief Executive OfficerCorsearch, a global leader in the intellectual property ("IP") services industry, announced today the appointment of Abel Clark as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. As CEO, Abel will ...
Corsearch AppointsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Corsearch Appoints