IW Slammiversary 2022 – Review

(Di martedì 21 giugno 2022) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questadi. Non siamo neanche a metà anno ma questo è già il terzo grande evento tra i magnifici 4 PPV targati Impact. NelImpact si sta comportando benissimo, ma per questo evento c’era un po’ meno hype rispetto gli altri, nonostante ricorra il 20° anniversario di Impact. Scopriamo quindi cosa è successo. i i PRE SHOW i ONE ON ONE MATCH Rich Swann vs Brian Myers for Impact Digital Media Championship (07:10) Match sufficiente, senza infamia e senza lodi per essere nel pre-show. I due sono buoni lottatori che meriterebbero anche qualcosa in più, soprattutto Rich Swann. Nel confronto tra i due si sapeva avrebbe vinto lui, ma quasi quasi speravo per lui che perdesse, invece si dovrà tenere ancora un po’ alla vita sta cintura. Winner: ...