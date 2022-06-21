Times Square arriva nel metaversoConan Exiles - l’Update 3.0 introduce Age of SorceryGRID Legends: nuova modalità di gioco, veicoli e tracciatiEleva la tua Smart Life con le ultime novità AIoT di XiaomiTeufel uno spazio aperto in un cinema sotto le stelleDC League of Superpets: Le Avventure di Crypto e Asso disponibile da ...Battlegrounds: Lobby Legends - Eternal Night è arrivatoCRIMESIGHT: “Free Weekend” sconto del 33% Isola Famosi 2022 : La furiosa Guendalina Tavassi non va in studioHarlem : In una sparatoria muore star del basket NCAA Darius LeeUltime Blog

IW Slammiversary 2022 – Review

Slammiversary 2022
Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa Review di Slammiversary 2022. Non siamo ...

IW Slammiversary 2022 – Review (Di martedì 21 giugno 2022) Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa Review di Slammiversary 2022. Non siamo neanche a metà anno ma questo è già il terzo grande evento tra i magnifici 4 PPV targati Impact. Nel 2022 Impact si sta comportando benissimo, ma per questo evento c’era un po’ meno hype rispetto gli altri, nonostante ricorra il 20° anniversario di Impact. Scopriamo quindi cosa è successo. i i PRE SHOW  i ONE ON ONE MATCH Rich Swann vs Brian Myers for Impact Digital Media Championship (07:10) Match sufficiente, senza infamia e senza lodi per essere nel pre-show. I due sono buoni lottatori che meriterebbero anche qualcosa in più, soprattutto Rich Swann. Nel confronto tra i due si sapeva avrebbe vinto lui, ma quasi quasi speravo per lui che perdesse, invece si dovrà tenere ancora un po’ alla vita sta cintura. Winner: ...
IW Slammiversary 2022 – Review

Lettrici e lettori di ZonaWrestling, benvenuti in questa review di Slammiversary 2022. Non siamo neanche a metà anno ma questo è già il terzo grande evento tra i magnifici 4 PPV targati Impact. Nel 20 ...

Samoa Joe Wasn't Asked To Be A Part Of Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary

Samoa Joe has spoken out after being asked why he didn't make an appearance at Impact's Slammiversary, revealing he wasn't asked.
Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
