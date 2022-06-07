Railsbank becomes Railsr as it sets its sights on owning the financial layer of the Internet (Di martedì 7 giugno 2022) Fintech pioneer goes beyond fintech and commits to a future where any brand or company running on Railsr can strategically leverage embedded finance experiences to become the future of consumer finance LONDON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
World-leading embedded finance experiences platform, Railsbank, has changed its name to Railsr, and launched a rewards offering, signifying that it is ready to create and deliver the next evolution in the consumer financial experience. Embedded Finance Experiences Railsr is the first global turnkey platform that goes beyond fintech to enable any brand or company, for example, sports, retail, travel and ecommerce, to use embedded finance experiences as a strategic tool for customer relationships, revenue, rewards and relevance. The Railsr platform ...Leggi su iltempo
