Campari sets the bar for Official Partnership with 75th Festival de Cannes

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 30 maggio 2022)'s first year as anPartner of thedesaw a number of extraordinary events that brought to life the great stories of cinema, France, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/During the first year as anpartner ofde, the iconic Italian red aperitivo,, pushed the boundaries of creativity and brought its Red Passion to theedition of the world-renowned filma series of events that continued's existing legacy in the world of cinema. Throughout the, theLounge was a focal point for media interviews, talent appearances and industry events ...