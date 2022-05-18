Only Murders in the Building 2, pioggia di guest star nel trailer della nuova stagione della serie Hulu (Di mercoledì 18 maggio 2022) Il teaser trailer di Only Murders in the Building 2 ci regala nuovi misteri, nuove sorprese e nuove guest star d'eccezione. Only Murders in the Building ce l'aveva promesso: nella seconda stagione della serie Hulu avremmo avuto tante sorprese e nuove guest star, e questo teaser trailer non viene meno alla parola data. Facciamo ritorno all'Arconia, un edificio tanto bello quanto letale e pieno di intrighi, e questa volta lo scheletro nell'armadio è più letterale che mai : la direttrice di condominio Bunny Folger è stata uccisa, e la colpa sembra voler ricadere a tutti i costi sui nostri protagonisti, ...Leggi su movieplayer
